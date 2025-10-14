Central Luzon wage board okays pay hike

THE Regional Tripartite Wages and Productivity Board in Central Luzon (RTWPB 3) approved on Tuesday, October 14, 2025, new wage orders that will provide salary adjustments to private sector employees and domestic workers in the region.

According to Wage Order RBIII-26, the minimum wage rates for Central Luzon private sector workers will range from P475 to P570 effective October 30.

Upon effectivity of the second tranche on April 16, 2026, the Central Luzon wage board said the daily minimum pay will range from P515 to P600.

Also effective October 30 is Wage Order RBIII-DW-05, which increases the monthly minimum wage of domestic workers for the region to P6,500.

The last wage orders issued by the Central Luzon wage board took effect last October 17, 2024.

Central Luzon covers the provinces of Aurora, Bataan, Bulacan, Nueva Ecija, Pampanga, Tarlac, and Zambales. (Anton Banal/SunStar Philippines)