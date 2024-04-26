Central Visayas kasambahays get P500 pay hike

DOMESTIC workers in Central Visayas are set to receive higher wages after the Regional Tripartite Wages and Productivity Board (RTWPB) - Central Visayas issued a wage order granting an additional P500 monthly pay.

Based on Wage Order No. ROVII-DW-04, the Central Visayas wage board has approved the raising of the monthly wage rates of kasambahays to P6,000 for those in chartered cities and first-class municipalities, and P5,000 for other municipalities.

"The wage increase for kasambahays is expected to benefit 107,931 domestic workers," said the Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE) in a statement.

The wage order is set to take effect after 15 days from its publication, or on May 11, 2024.

The Central Visayas wage board said the increase considered the results of the survey conducted, the public hearings, the needs of domestic workers and their families, the employer’s capacity to pay, and the existing socio-economic conditions in the region.

It also factored in the public hearings held April 7, 2024 in Minglanilla, Cebu, and the wage deliberation conducted last April 18, 2024.

With the wage order for Central Visayas domestic workers, all regional wage boards have now approved salary adjustments for kasambahays. (HDT/SunStar Philippines)