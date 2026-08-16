Central Visayas, Soccsksargen wage boards set public hearings

THE Regional Tripartite Wages and Productivity Boards (RTWPBs) in Central Visayas and Soccsksargen are set to conduct their respective public consultations and hearings in the coming days.

In a social media post, the RTWPB-XII said it will hold a public consultation on minimum wage determination on August 18 at Cinco Niñas in Koronadal City, South Cotabato.

“The Regional Tripartite Wages and Productivity Board XII will be conducting a public consultation on minimum wage determination for private establishments and domestic workers,” said the Soccsksargen wage board.

The RTWPB-XII said interested parties may register through https://bit.ly/pc26-regkor.

The last wage order issued by the Soccsksargen wage board took effect in November 2025.

In a separate social media post, the RTWPB-VII said it will conduct four public hearings on the proposed minimum wage adjustment, beginning with one on August 24 at the DepEd Ecotech Center in Cebu City.

“Notice is hereby given to the public that the Regional Tripartite Wages and Productivity Board - VII will conduct a series of public hearings on minimum wage determination for private workers and domestic workers,” said the Central Visayas wage board.

The other scheduled public hearings of the RTWPB-VII will be held on August 25 at the Bethel Guest House in Dumaguete City, Negros Oriental; on September 3 at The Bellavista Hotel in Lapu-Lapu City, Cebu; and on September 4 at One Central Hotel in Cebu City, Cebu.

The RTWPB-VII said interested parties may register through bit.ly/RB72026PublicHearing.

The last wage order issued by the Central Visayas wage board took effect in October 2025.

'Stay true to mandate'

Ahead of the proceedings of the two RTWPBs, the National Wages and Productivity Commission (NWPC) is urging all regional wage boards to adhere to their mandates in setting minimum wage rates.

In a statement, the NWPC said other regional wage boards should not be affected by the actions taken against the RTWPB-National Capital Region (NCR) by the Pasig City Regional Trial Court (RTC).

“The public must be assured that the other RTWPBs will continue to assess regional socioeconomic conditions and perform their mandates through independent tripartite deliberations,” said the NWPC.

“The NWPC will provide the necessary technical and policy guidance throughout their respective wage-review processes,” it added.

The agency said the processes undertaken by the RTWPBs have long been established under the Wage Rationalization Act.

“The regional wage-setting mechanism under Republic Act No. 6727 has operated for more than three decades, and has been continuously strengthened through experience, jurisprudence, and updated rules,” said the NWPC.

To recall, the RTWPB-NCR issued Wage Order No. NCR-27, which granted an P85 minimum wage increase in Metro Manila to be given in two tranches. The first tranche of P60 was supposed to take effect on July 25, while the second tranche of P25 is supposed to take effect on January 20, 2027.

On Thursday, the Pasig City RTC Branch 152 granted the petition for a preliminary injunction against the implementation of Wage Order No. NCR-27. (Anton Banal/SunStar Philippines)