Central Visayas wage board sets 2-day public hearing

THE Regional Tripartite Wages and Productivity Board in Central Visayas (RTWPB 7) is set to hold back-to-back public hearings as part of its wage determination process in the region.

In a social media post, the Central Visayas wage board said it will hold public hearings on August 24 at the DepEd EcoTech Center in Cebu City from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m., and on August 25 at the Bethel Guest House in Dumaguete City at 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.

"We will conduct a series of public hearings on minimum wage determination for private workers and domestic workers," said the Central Visayas wage board in a social media post.

The RTWPB 7 said interested parties may register online via: bit.ly/RB72026PublicHearing.

Parties may also submit their position papers at the RTWPB 7 office in Cebu City or through email at rb7@nwpc.dole.gov.ph until August 26.

In reviewing the prevailing minimum wage rate in Central Visayas, the wage board vowed to find a balanced and sustainable wage rate for the region.

In a statement following the conduct of a series of public consultations, Central Visayas wage board chairperson Roy Buenafe said they are currently gathering empirical data and hearing direct stakeholder sentiments as part of their wage determination process.

"The goal is not to determine a winner between labor and management, but to embrace tripartism, which means acting as partners rather than adversaries," said Buenafe.

“Our objective is to co-create a balanced, data-driven, and sustainable wage order that protects the purchasing power of our workers while ensuring that businesses can continue to operate, grow, and keep people employed,” he added.

Earlier, the RTWPB 7 conducted four public consultations for labor and employer representatives in different parts of Central Visayas.

Buenafe said the new wage order for Central Visayas is expected to be issued during the 3rd quarter of 2026.

It was back in October 4, 2025 when the RTWPB 7 last issued wage orders for private sector and domestic workers in Central Visayas. (Anton Banal/SunStar Philippines)