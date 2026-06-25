Central Visayas wage board sets public consultations

THE Regional Tripartite Wages and Productivity Board (RTWPB) VII is set to hold public consultations in Central Visayas to mark the start of the wage review process.

In a social media post, the Central Visayas wage board said there will be a series of public consultations in Cebu and Bohol.

"These consultations form part of the Board's wage-fixing mandate, aimed at gathering insights on the region's prevailing economic conditions and hearing stakeholders' sentiments on a possible wage adjustment," said the RTWPB-VII.

In Cebu, public consultations shall be held in ABC Social Hall in Cebu City on June 25 2026; Don Celestino Martinez Sr. Sports Complex in Bogo City on July 9; and Municipal Roofdeck in Balamban on August 5.

On July 15, a public consultation is also set in Tagbilaran City Hall Atrium in Tagbilaran City, Bohol.

The most recent wage order in Central Visayas took effect last October 4, 2025.

Similarly, the RTWPB - IV-A will be holding public consultations in Calabarzon.

In a social media post, the Calabarzon wage board said there will be a series of public consultations next month for both formal and domestic workers.

"The RTWPB IV-A invites workers, employers, labor groups, business establishments, government agencies, and other stakeholders to participate in the upcoming public consultations," said the Calabarzon wage board.

"These consultations provide an opportunity for stakeholders to share their views, concerns, and recommendations regarding the proposed minimum wage adjustment in the region," it added.

It said the public consultations are specifically set in Cavite on July 9, Rizal on July 16, and Quezon on July 23 with the venue details to be announced soon.

The last wage order in Calabarzon took effect last October 5, 2025. (Anton Banal/SunStar Philippines)