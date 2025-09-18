Central Visayas workers to get wage hike starting October 4

PRIVATE sector employees and domestic workers are set to receive salary adjustments starting October 4, 2025, following the issuance of separate wage orders by the Regional Tripartite Wages and Productivity Board in Central Visayas (RTWPB 7).

In its Wage Order ROVII-26, the RTWPB 7 stated that the new minimum wage rates for private sector workers in Central Visayas will be P540 for cities and municipalities under Class A, and P500 for other cities and municipalities not covered under Class A.

Wage Order ROVII-DW_05, on the other hand, increases the monthly minimum wage of kasambahays (domestic workers) for the entire region to P7,000.

Part of Central Visayas are the provinces of Bohol, Cebu, Negros Oriental, and Siquijor, as well as highly urbanized cities of Cebu, Lapu-Lapu, and Mandaue. (Anton Banal/SunStar Philippines)