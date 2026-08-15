CFC warns vs illegal use of logo, name

“The CFC logo and name is a registered trademark under Republic Act No. 8293 (Intellectual Property Code of the Philippines) and cannot be used by any organization or individual without the prior written authorization of Couples for Christ,” said the CFC.

“We reserve the right to take the appropriate legal action against any individual or organization that continues to use or infringe upon the CFC name and logo,” it added.

In particular, the Catholic lay organization strongly advised everyone to immediately cease and desist from using the Couples for Christ name and logo, whether singly, jointly, or in combination with other words, marks, images, or symbols.

The public is also discouraged from displaying the CFC logo and/or the name Couples for Christ or CFC on social media pages, websites, promotional materials, or merchandise.

Lastly, the CFC said everyone must stop misrepresenting or implying an affiliation with Couples for Christ.

“The unauthorized use of the CFC logo and name is unlawful and has misled CFC members and the public into believing that the individuals and organizations administering the group are affiliated with Couples for Christ,” said the CFC.

CFC is an international Catholic lay movement whose goal is to renew and strengthen Christian family life and values. (Anton Banal/SunStar Philippines)