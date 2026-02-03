CFO, 2 other agencies to serve as local registration centers for overseas voters

THE Commission on Filipinos Overseas (CFO) and two other government agencies have been designated as registration centers for overseas voters by the Commission on Elections (Comelec).

In separate social media posts, the Comelec-Office for Overseas Voting (OFOV) announced the designation as Local Field Registration Center (LFRC) of the CFO, as well as the Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA)-Office of Consular Affairs (OCA), and the Department of Migrant Workers (DMW).

"Magparehistro na at tiyaking maririnig ang inyong boses sa halalan," said the Comelec-OFOV. "Siguraduhin ang inyong karapatang bumoto kahit nasa abroad."

The LFRC at the DFA-OCA is located at the Aseana Business Park in Parañaque City and is open Mondays to Fridays from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m.

At the CFO, which is at the Nexgen Tower, Edsa Extension, Pasay City, the LFRC is open Mondays to Fridays from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The LFRC is also open at the DMW at the Blas F. Ople Building in Mandaluyong City during Mondays to Fridays from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

At the LFRC, the Comelec-OFOV said applicants may register as overseas voters to be able to vote in the 2028 Philippine elections, update their address or other personal details on their overseas voter record, reactivate overseas voter registration record, and verify their overseas voter registration status.

In doing so, they are asked to bring any of their valid Philippine Passport, Seafarer's Record Book (for seafarers), or Certified Copy of Approval of Retention or Reacquisition of Philippine Citizenship (for dual citizens).

To note, the overseas voter registration period began last December 1, 2025 and will run until September 30, 2027. (Anton Banal/SunStar Philippines)