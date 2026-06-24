Charges filed vs 15-year-old suspect in Tacloban school shooting

PHILIPPINE National Police (PNP) Chief General Jose Melencio Nartatez Jr. said on Wednesday, June 24, 2026, that criminal complaints have been referred to by the police to a local prosecutor’s office against the 15-year-old suspect in the shooting inside a school in Tacloban City that claimed the lives of three students and injured 20 others.

In an interview with reporters, Nartatez said charges for three counts of murder, frustrated murder and multiple counts of serious physical injuries have been referred to the prosecutor’s office against alias Rod, the 15-year-old suspect in the fatal shooting inside the San Jose National High School.

Alias Rod and another suspect identified as alias Nash, 14, both in the ninth grade, opened fire inside their school on June 22, instantly killing three students and wounding 20 others.

They were immediately arrested following the shooting and were turned over to the city social welfare and development.

PNP Public Information Office acting chief Colonel Allan Rae Co earlier explained that the 15-year-old suspect is already considered above the age threshold for criminal responsibility under Republic Act 9344, or the Juvenile Justice and Welfare Act, and may undergo regular judicial proceedings if authorities determine that he understood the consequences of his actions.

Under the law, children aged 15 and below are generally exempt from criminal liability, while those above 15 but below 18 may be held liable if it is determined that they acted with discernment.

Based on initial investigation of the Police Regional Office Eastern Visayas (PRO 8), the minor suspects planned the crime for over a month, noting screenshots of their exchange of messages before the actual shooting.

The 14-year-old suspect used the service weapon of his police aunt, who is assigned at the PRO 8, while the gun used by the older suspect was traced to his grandfather, who is a former security guard.

Police said alias Rod fired only one shot, considering the active ammunition recovered from his weapon, while the younger suspect fired at least 40 shots and even managed to change his magazine during the incident.

Among the motives being looked into by the investigators are reports that the two suspects are victims of bullying.

Police are also considering the 14-year-old suspect’s addiction to a violent mobile game.

It said the minor suspects are also aware that they will not be detained due to the crime considering the provisions under Juvenile Justice and Welfare Act. (TPM/SunStar Philippines)