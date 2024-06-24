Charli XCX shuts down fans yelling hateful remarks at Taylor Swift

THE "360" singer called out fans in an Instagram story, asking them to stop shouting hateful remarks to Taylor Swift during her June 23rd show at a Sao Paulo nightclub, where fans are shouting “Taylor Died” in Portuguese.

A fan on X then shared the video of the incident, tagging Charli to address the toxic behavior exhibited by these fans.

Charli XCX, who is busy performing her music around the world, quickly posted a story telling her fans that this behavior is not welcome and she will not tolerate it.

"Can the people who do this please stop. Online or at my shows. It is the opposite of what I want, and it disturbs me that anyone would think there is room for this in our community. I will not tolerate it," Charli said.

The fans' dispute started earlier this month when Taylor released a UK exclusive digital version of her album.

Fans interpreted this move as an attempt to prevent Charli from reaching number one on the UK’s official charts, as both albums were released simultaneously. (Kenneth King E. Gonzales, UP Cebu Intern)