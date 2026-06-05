CHED, 81 SUCs launch ‘Project PAG-IBIG’ for community childcare

MANILA – The Commission on Higher Education (CHED) has launched Project PAG-IBIG (Parents’ Access to Growth through Inclusive, Balanced, and Innovative Guidance) to advance community childcare within state universities and colleges (SUCs) nationwide.

Project PAG-IBIG was launched in a national kickoff ceremony at the Romblon State University on June 3, in partnership with 81 SUCs.

It seeks to boost and expand the current child-minding facilities and laboratories within SUCs by transforming facilities into community-accessible childcare centers that can support solo parents, working parents, students, and other stakeholders who require dependable childcare services.

In a statement Friday, CHED Chairperson Shirley Agrupis said Project PAG-IBIG transcends basic infrastructure.

"This is more than just the opening of facilities; it is the realization of a vision,” she said.

"It recognizes that education thrives where families are empowered, communities are strengthened, and every learner is given the opportunity to succeed.”

By providing institutional childcare, Project PAG-IBIG dismantles long-standing barriers to workforce and academic participation as it allows community members to remain productive in the workforce, pursue higher educational and professional credentials, and improve their financial stability without compromising family care.

There are about 15 million solo parents in the Philippines, according to the World Health Organization.

About 75 percent of the said population lack college degrees, demonstrating the barriers faced by solo parents in pursuing higher education and improving their economic opportunities, which the project seeks to address. (PNA)