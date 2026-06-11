CHED orders swift, fair report on death of Ateneo student athletes

MANILA – The Commission on Higher Education (CHED) ordered an immediate and impartial report on the tragic death of student-athletes Rene Baterbonia and Divine Adili of the Ateneo de Manila University (ADMU).

The commission initiated fact-finding and accountability measures and required the submission of information and explanations from the ADMU through the CHED - National Capital Region ( NCR) on June 9.

In a statement on Thursday, the CHED expressed its sympathies to the bereaved families and stressed the need for a thorough investigation.

“The Commission on Higher Education deeply mourns the tragic deaths of Ateneo de Manila University student-athletes Rene Baterbonia and Divine Adili,” the CHED said.

“This tragic incident demands a thorough, impartial, and immediate examination of all circumstances surrounding the deaths of these students.”

The CHED also said that higher education institutions (HEIs) in the Philippines must uphold the highest quality standards, as it warned to hold responsible parties accountable.

“The Commission will pursue the truth without exception, ensure that accountability is imposed where warranted, and require corrective measures to prevent the recurrence of such tragedies,” it said.

“No institution, official, or individual responsible for student welfare is exempt from accountability.”

The CHED has already established the framework for administrative review and directed the submission of additional documents from ADMU to finalize its assessment.

During its meeting with the CHED-NCR, the ADMU has earlier presented its immediate institutional response, which will be subject to review on compliance with the current policies and standards.

Besides its own fact-finding, the CHED also joined the Sports Stakeholders' Panel organized by the Philippine Sports Commission (PSC).

This joint effort seeks to come up with a comprehensive review of policies and practices governing athletic training, team activities, and student-athlete welfare. (PNA)