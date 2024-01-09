Chevron holds annual coastal cleanup in Batangas for sea turtles nesting season

TO HELP pave the way for a safer sea turtle nesting season, Chevron Philippines Inc. (CPI), marketer of Caltex fuels and lubricants, and its partners managed to collect about 685 bags of non-biodegradable and biodegradable trash from the coast of San Pascual, Batangas during a recent coastal cleanup.

CPI has been organizing the coastal cleanup in San Pascual for 10 years as the area is a nesting site for Olive-Ridley sea turtles.

The activity also aims to boost the volunteerism spirit among the people of CPI and the community in San Pascual.

More than 80 participants, composed of employees and contractors from CPI and the local government unit, joined this year.

The coastline in San Pascual straddles the Chevron Batangas Terminal, which has been a major facility of Chevron for more than 65 years and a home to marine animals, including sea turtles.

Recently, 10 Olive Ridley sea turtle nests were spotted near the foot of the wharf between the causeway.

To date, Chevron Batangas has released a total of 111 hatchlings.

CPI has committed itself to making the shoreline a safe habitat for sea creatures as part of its dedication to human safety, livelihood, and the environment. (PR)