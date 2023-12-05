Chevron marks Volunteer Day 2023 with career training, values formation for disadvantaged youths of Don Bosco Pugad

CHEVRON Philippines Inc. (CPI), marketer of the Caltex brand of fuel and lubricants, together with the Caltex Makati Credit Cooperative (CMCC), recently partnered with Don Bosco Pugad to provide professional coaching and career training for disadvantaged youth.

The activity marks CPI’s annual volunteering activity for this year. Twenty disadvantaged youth scholars from Don Bosco Pugad were selected to participate.

Every year, Chevron employees devote their time and energy to directly serve their host communities. This year’s theme focused on youth empowerment through career training and workforce preparation.

During the program conducted at the Don Bosco Pugad, the young men talked about their strengths, experiences, and future goals through a series of enriching and interactive activities. Besides coaching and training, attendees received tips from Chevron representatives on skills and knowledge needed to navigate formal interviews and the professional world.

“We extend our heartfelt gratitude to Chevron and CMCC for the invaluable support they've provided. Their assistance will help in creating a positive influence in the lives of the Pugad boys alongside our organization’s efforts,” shared Father Villasanta, executive director of Don Bosco Pugad.

Chevron has a long history of partnership with Don Bosco Pugad as part of the Caltex Energy for Learning initiative. CPI provided commercial-grade equipment such as mixers, rollers as well as LPG for Don Bosco Pugad.

The partnership birthed several livelihood projects such as Manna from Heaven Bakeshop which sells bread and pastries to the surrounding subdivision and condo residents.

The success of the bakeshop led to Pugad’s quaint Coffee and Saints Café which has become a favorite hangout and meeting place of parishioners after attending mass.

Chevron and Pugad also launched the Caltex Pugad Mobile Mechanics, an auto repair program created to bring Pugad’s skilled mechanics to its customers’ homes.

"Our partnership with Don Bosco goes back many years. We've been involved in providing equipment and offering assistance in training Pugad’s youth and housewives of the nearby residents of barangay Pio del Pilar in meat processing and making pan de sal, among other corporate social responsibility (CSR) projects," CPI Corporate Affairs Manager Raissa Bautista said.

“Our ongoing collaboration with Don Bosco Pugad represents a sustainable partnership that we take great pride in. We've brought foreign executives here to highlight this project as an integral component of our enduring CSR initiatives. We commend Don Bosco Pugad not only for incorporating spiritual teachings and values in its endeavors but also for seamlessly integrating livelihood components and applications as in activities involving their bakeshop and cafe. All these create a sustainable cycle that aligns perfectly with our goals, and we are immensely proud of the results,” Bautista added.

Marife Jose, vice chairperson of CMCC, conveyed her final thoughts to close off the event: “We extend our deepest thanks to Don Bosco Pugad for their invaluable contributions today. We are thrilled to have been a part of this momentous occasion and we hope that what transpired today will hone the participants' skills and prepare them adequately for future interviews and employment opportunities.” (PR)