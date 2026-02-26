Chevron, partners release 146 sea turtles into open waters

CHEVRON Philippines Inc. (CPI), marketer of Caltex fuels and lubricants, and several partner organizations released 146 Olive Ridley sea turtle hatchlings into open waters.

This update comes nearly five months after its last Coastal Cleanup Activity, which had volunteers collect trash along the shoreline of the brand’s Batangas terminal to create an ideal nesting ground for this turtle species.

Last September, CPI’s Coastal Cleanup rallied 250 volunteers across multiple organizations, including SRDC, CJI General Services Inc., 5G Security Inc. (5GS), the Philippine National Police (PNP), Bureau of Fire Protection (BFP), Philippine Coast Guard Auxiliary (PCGA), Municipal Environment and Natural Resources Office (Menro), City Environment and Natural Resources Office (Cenro), and Barangay Danglaya.

Together, they collected 232 sacks of trash, preparing the shoreline for the turtles’ nesting season.

Following this, CPI has protected the shores along the Batangas Terminal to facilitate the sea turtles’ nesting and hatching. It has also worked with the Cenro, San Pascual Menro, Barangay Danglayan, and PCGA in conservation training and protecting the turtles during their mating season.

Why protect Olive Ridley Sea Turtles

Although the Olive Ridley Sea Turtle is the most abundant sea turtle species, the International Union for Conservation of Nature has listed it as an animal at high risk of extinction.

The species’ global population has declined due to illegal trade and the consumption of turtle eggs.

Plastic pollution has also been a major threat to this species, as the turtles can ingest and choke on microplastics in the ocean. Coastal development also reduces the space available for nesting.

Through the coastal cleanup, CPI not only clears trash from nearby shorelines, but it also plays a pivotal role in boosting the species’ local population.

The impact of coastal cleanups

More than just a top fuel provider, Chevron has long been committed to building biodiversity in its global markets. In the Philippines, CPI has been organizing coastal cleanups at the Batangas terminal since 2007. From then on, the local sea turtle population has increased steadily, with more than 4,000 hatchings as of January 2026, a clear indicator of Chevron’s positive impact on Batangas’ marine ecosystem.

CPI also regularly organizes smaller cleanups to prevent coastal trash from piling up. It also plans to continue working with local government units, community organizations, and private partners on future environmental initiatives.

“The success of our yearly coastal cleanups shows that environmental stewardship doesn’t happen overnight. It needs to be cultivated through unwavering commitment and collaboration with like-minded partners,” said lawyer Raissa Bautista, CPI Lead Corporate Affairs Advisor.

“We hope to continue working with our volunteer, LGU, and NGO partners in 2026 as we expand our sustainability projects to the Filipino communities that need them the most,” she added.

Chevron’s Coastal Cleanup is just one of the brand’s many volunteer efforts around the Philippines. For more updates on these projects, visit

https://www.chevron.com/worldwide/philippines.