Child abuse, human trafficking charges filed vs Quiboloy

CHARGES of child abuse and human trafficking have been filed against embattled Kingdom of Jesus Christ (KJC) founder and leader Pastor Apollo Quiboloy and five others, the Department of Justice (DOJ) announced on Tuesday, March 19, 2024.

In a statement, the DOJ said charges of qualified human trafficking was filed against Quiboloy before a Pasig court, while complaints for violation of Section 5(b) of Republic Act 7610, or the Special Protection of Children Against Abuse, Exploitation, and Discrimination Act, and under Section 10(a) of the same act were filed before a Davao court.

Quiboloy’s co-respondents in both cases were Jackielyn W. Roy, Cresente Canada, Paulene Canada, Ingrid C. Canada, and Sylvia Cemane.

No bail was recommended in relation to the human trafficking case, while the bail was set at P180,000 for sexual assault and P80,000 for maltreatment.

“The Department of Justice is dedicated to the enforcement of our laws and the protection of our children from exploitation and abuse,” Justice Secretary Jesus Crispin Remulla said.

“This case underscores our commitment to hold accountable those who would harm our society's most vulnerable. Let this serve as a reminder that no individual, regardless of their position, is above the law,” he added.

The filing of complaints came the same day the Senate issued an arrest order against Quiboloy for his continuous refusal to attend the inquiry being conducted by the Committee on Women, Children, Family Relations and Gender Equality over the alleged crimes he committed within the religious organization.

In an order dated March 1, Central District of California Judge Terry Hatter Jr. directed the unsealing of the arrest warrants against Quiboloy over charges of conspiracy to engage in sex trafficking by force, fraud, coercion, sex trafficking of children, conspiracy, and cash smuggling. (TPM/SunStar Philippines)