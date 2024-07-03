Childish Gambino’s ‘Bando Stone & The New World’ a movie and an album

DONALD Glover, a.k.a. Childish Gambino, released his first single on Tuesday, July 2, 2024, titled “Lithonia,” under his final album, “Bando Stone & The New World,” which is set to release on coming July 19.

The single was first heard over the trailer of Donald Glover’s latest film also titled “Bando Stone & The New World,” which will be coming out on July 12. His album under the same name will allegedly serve as a soundtrack for the movie.

The film is directed by and starred in by Donald Glover himself. It follows him as the titular character Bando Stone trying to deliver mail in an empty town before stumbling upon and band together with a mother and her son to survive their fantastical world.

Glover also shared that he will be staging an interactive experience for his audience’s first listen to “Bando Stone & The New World” at Little Island in New York City on July 6.

It was announced last April that Glover will be releasing his final two albums under the Childish Gambino moniker, the first of which “Atavista” dropped last May, and the second and final will be “Bando Stone & The New World.” (Kirby Clint P. Antoni, UP Tacloban intern)