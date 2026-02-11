Manila

China declares Kalayaan local execs persona non grata

Kalayaan Islands
THE Chinese government banned 16 local officials of the municipality of Kalayaan from entering China, including Hong Kong and Macau.

In a statement, Chinese Embassy spokesperson Ji Lingpeng said the move was based on the principle of reciprocity after the locality’s council adopted a resolution declaring the Chinese ambassador in the Philippines to be persona non grata.

Those declared persona non grata in China including Hong Kong and Macau were:

  • Mayor Beltzasar S. Alindogan

  • Vice Mayor Maurice Phillip Alexis S. Albayda

  • Councilor Nonelon B. Balbontin

  • Councilor Nonie C. Gapuz

  • Councilor Roberto M. Asiado

  • Councilor Hubert B. Llavan

  • Councilor Francis P. Polizon

  • Councilor Marilou S. Vales

  • Councilor Monico A. Abogado

  • Councilor Eugenio B. Bito-onon

  • Hermoso A. Ornopia

  • Tracylie Shierjun R. Malabayabas

  • Arzel E. Belidan

  • Vicencio R. Milan

  • Allan D. Dellosa

  • Mary Cristina J. Lagrosa

The Municipality of Kalayaan declared Chinese Ambassador to the Philippines Huang Xilian a persona non grata for defending the harassment of China Coast Guard against Philippine vessels in the West Philippine Sea. (TPM/SunStar Philippines)

