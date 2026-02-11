China declares Kalayaan local execs persona non grata

THE Chinese government banned 16 local officials of the municipality of Kalayaan from entering China, including Hong Kong and Macau.
In a statement, Chinese Embassy spokesperson Ji Lingpeng said the move was based on the principle of reciprocity after the locality’s council adopted a resolution declaring the Chinese ambassador in the Philippines to be persona non grata.
Those declared persona non grata in China including Hong Kong and Macau were:
Mayor Beltzasar S. Alindogan
Vice Mayor Maurice Phillip Alexis S. Albayda
Councilor Nonelon B. Balbontin
Councilor Nonie C. Gapuz
Councilor Roberto M. Asiado
Councilor Hubert B. Llavan
Councilor Francis P. Polizon
Councilor Marilou S. Vales
Councilor Monico A. Abogado
Councilor Eugenio B. Bito-onon
Hermoso A. Ornopia
Tracylie Shierjun R. Malabayabas
Arzel E. Belidan
Vicencio R. Milan
Allan D. Dellosa
Mary Cristina J. Lagrosa
The Municipality of Kalayaan declared Chinese Ambassador to the Philippines Huang Xilian a persona non grata for defending the harassment of China Coast Guard against Philippine vessels in the West Philippine Sea. (TPM/SunStar Philippines)