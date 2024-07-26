China issues rare praise to Marcos for his ban on Pogo

Marcos’s order in his State of the Nation Address Monday, July 22, immediately banning all Chinese-run online gambling outfits — estimated to number more than 400 across the Philippines and employing tens of thousands of Chinese and Southeast Asian nationals — came amid an ongoing government crackdown backed by Beijing.

China, through its embassy in Manila, belatedly welcomed Marcos’s move.

“We believe this decision echoes the call of the Philippine people and serves the common interests of people of both countries,” a Chinese Embassy statement issued Thursday night in Manila said. “China is ready to continue its strong law enforcement cooperation with the Philippines and better protect the safety and well-being of the two peoples.”