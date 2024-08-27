China ‘overreacting’ in Escoda Shoal

A TOTAL of 40 Chinese vessels on Monday, August 26, 2024, blocked two Philippine ships that were then conducting a humanitarian mission to personnel stationed aboard the BRP Teresa Magbanua in Escoda Shoal.

Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) spokesperson for the West Philippine Sea (WPS) Commodore Jay Tarriela said BRP Cabra and BRP Cape Engaño were surrounded by 40 vessels composed of six Chinese Coast Guard ships, three People’s Liberation Army Navy (Plan) warships, and 31 Chinese Maritime Militia Vessels, preventing the delivery of essential supplies, including a special ice cream treat from the commandant in honor of National Heroes’ Day.

Tarriela urged the China Coast Guard (CCG) to abide with the international law and stop deploying maritime forces that could undermine mutual respect, a universally recognized foundation for responsible and friendly relations among Coast Guards in the area.

He said the PCG will remain steadfast in its commitment to uphold national interests and ensure the safety and security of our waters.

“The PCG recognizes that white hulls are unique instruments of diplomacy that promote peace and maintain harmony and stability in the region,” Tarriela said.

On Sunday, August 25, a Bureau of Fisheries and Aquatic Resources (BFAR) ship experienced an engine failure after being hit and attacked using water cannons by Chinese vessels while on its way to Escoda Shoal from Hasa Hasa Shoal.

The BFAR vessel was in the area to provide fuel, food and medical supplies to Filipino fishermen in the area.

Last week, two PCG vessels were damaged due to a collision with CCG vessels after its “unlawful and aggressive maneuvers” near Escoda Shoal.

Tarriela said China’s “overreacting” in Escoda Shoal was due to the presence of the BRP Teresa Magbanua there.

Earlier, the Chinese Foreign Ministry filed a formal protest over the presence of the PCG ship BRP Teresa Magbanua at the Escoda Shoal, saying it “seriously infringes on China’s sovereignty, violates the Declaration on the Conduct of Parties in the South China Sea (DOC), and threatens the peace and stability in the South China Sea.”

China asked the Philippines to stop deploying its vessel in the area, noting that they are closely monitoring the developments and will take resolute measures to safeguard its territorial sovereignty and maritime rights and interests and uphold the sanctity of the DOC.

The PCG deployed its BRP Teresa Magbanua in the shoal in April following the reported reclamation activities of China in the area.

The Philippine government earlier maintained that Escoda Shoal, which is about 75 nautical miles from Palawan, is within the Philippines’ 200-nautical-mile exclusive economic zone. (TPM/SunStar Philippines)