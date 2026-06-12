China sanction 'norm' for speaking truth about its deception – Teodoro

MANILA – Department of National Defense (DND) Secretary Gilberto Teodoro Jr. on Friday said China's sanctions against him and his family is a usual punishment for those who speak out on its deception.

"That is their right. That is truly what they do to those who speak the truth against their deception," he said in a statement.

"Their own countrymen and the others under their control suffer far worse. I will just keep doing my duty and uphold our nation in the face of the wickedness they are committing here and even in our seas," he added.

China barred Teodoro and his immediate family from entering mainland China, its special administrative regions Hong Kong and Macao and prohibiting Chinese firms from conducting business with them.

In imposing the sanction, China's Foreign Ministry accused Teodoro of having "repeatedly made irresponsible remarks on China" which undetermined Chinese interest and sabotaged China-Philippine relationships.

Teodoro has been vocal about Chinese aggression and coercive actions in the West Philippine Sea and consistently criticizes these illegal actions in every forum, whether local or international. (PNA)