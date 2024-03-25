China warned PH of ‘potential consequences’ amid ‘infringement’ in WPS

In a separate statement, China Coast Guard spokesperson Gan Yun said the Philippines’ “irregular” resupply mission to Ren’ai Jiao infringes upon China’s sovereignty and legitimate rights and interests and undermines peace and stability in the South China Sea.

He echoed Lin’s statement that the operation is an attempt to bring construction materials in the “illegal grounded” ship, noting that it was only 18 days after its last resupply mission.

“The China Coast Guard implemented lawful regulation, interception, and expulsion in a reasonable and professional manner,” said Gan.

“We warn the Philippines that playing with fire is an invitation of disgrace, and the China Coast Guard is ready at all times to defend the country's territorial sovereignty and maritime rights and interests,” he added.

The Philippine government, however, stood firm of its position that the territory is within its exclusive economic zone.

In an interview with reporters, Defense Secretary Gilbert Teodoro Jr. urged China to bring their sovereignty claim of the South China Sea to arbitration instead of issuing threats, as he noted that not a single country in the world believes in their claims.