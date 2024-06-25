China’s ‘The Monster’ vessel spotted in Ayungin Shoal

THE Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) confirmed Tuesday, June 25, 2024, reports of a “large China Coast Guard (CCG)” vessel passing near the BRP Sierra Madre in Ayungin Shoal in the West Philippine Sea (WPS).

“The presence of this 12,000-ton CCG ship near BRP Sierra Madre is part of a broader pattern of intrusive patrols aimed at asserting unlawful claims over areas within the Philippines' exclusive economic zone (EEZ),” the AFP said in a statement.