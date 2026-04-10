Chinese, 2 Korean nationals nabbed in Camarines Sur, Pampanga

MANILA – The Bureau of Immigration (BI) on Thursday reported the arrest of three foreign nationals in two separate recent operations in Camarines Sur and Pampanga.

In a statement, Immigration Commissioner Joel Anthony Viado said a 41-year-old Chinese national, identified as Yang Shaofang, was arrested in Barangay Tara, Sipocot, Camarines Sur while Korean nationals Moon Jongkook and Park Youngsun were arrested in Pampanga on March 30.

The Chinese was apprehended for violating the conditions of his stay and for allegedly using false immigration documents. Operatives confirmed he was managing a motorcycle parts business despite being issued a visa under a different petitioner.

Also, authorities have conducted surveillance and coordinated with military and police units, leading to Yang’s arrest after he initially tried to deny his involvement in the business before eventually admitting to managing the establishment.

Meanwhile, the South Koreans were found engaging in activities inconsistent with their authorized stay.

“All foreign nationals are expected to comply strictly with Philippine immigration laws. These arrests send a clear message that we will not tolerate abuse of our visa system or any attempt to deceive authorities,” Viado said.

The foreign nationals were brought to the BI main office in Manila for booking, inquest proceedings and further legal action. (PNA)