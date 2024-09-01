Chinese coast guard 'rammed' PCG's largest ship

A CHINESE Coast Guard (CCG) vessel “intentionally” rammed a Philippine Coast Guard ship BRP Teresa Magbanua “without any provocation” on Saturday, August 31, 2024.

In a press conference, PCG spokesperson for the West Philippine Sea (WPS) Commodore Jay Tarriela said Chinese vessels surrounded the BRP Teresa Magbanua which is anchored in Escoda Shoal since April after it heavied up its anchor.

Minutes later, he said the CCG vessel 5205 went closer to BRP Teresa Magbanua and carried out a dangerous maneuver, hitting BRP Teresa Magbanua's port bow.

Tariella said the CCG vessel turned around and intentionally rammed the starboard corner of BRP Teresa Magbanua which is the largest vessel of the PCG's fleet.

“After this, it went around and did another ramming to the PCG vessel,” he said.

“The PCG vessel did not provoke or did not do anything while we were loitering around Escoda Shoal but the Chinese Coast Guard carried out dangerous maneuvers despite being unprovoked,” he added.

The incident resulted in serious damage to BRP Teresa Magbanua.

China Coast Guard spokesperson Liu Dejun in defense said the Philippine vessel which is “illegally stranded” in the shoal lifted its anchor and “deliberately rammed” a Chinese ship.

“The Chinese Coast Guard will take the measures required to resolutely thwart all acts of provocation, nuisance and infringement and resolutely safeguard the country's territorial sovereignty and maritime rights and interests,” he said.

The Chinese embassy in Manila claimed that the Philippines is trying to create another Renai Jiao (Ayungin Shoal) situation in Escoda Shoal.

The Philippine government deliberately grounded the BRP Sierra Madre in Ayungin Shoal to mark the country’s right in the territorial waters.

Last week, a Bureau of Fisheries and Aquatic Resources (BFAR) ship experienced an engine failure after being hit and attacked using a water cannon by Chinese vessels while it is on its way to Escoda Shoal from Hasa-Hasa Shoal for the conduct of humanitarian mission particularly to provide fuel, food, and medical supplies to Filipino fishermen in the area.

Two PCG vessels were also damaged due to a collision with CCG vessels after its “unlawful and aggressive maneuvers” near Escoda Shoal.

Tarriela earlier said that China is “overreacting” in Escoda Shoal due to the presence of the BRP Teresa Magbanua there since April following the reported reclamation activities of China in the area.

The Philippine government maintained that Escoda Shoal which is about 75 nautical miles from Palawan is within the Philippines’ 200-nautical-mile exclusive economic zone. (TPM/SunStar Philippines)