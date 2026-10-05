Chinese embassy denies funding claims vs. Sara Duterte, husband

THE Chinese Embassy in Manila denied on Monday, October 5, 2026, what it tagged as a "false narrative" alleging that the Chinese government funneled funds to a particular political faction in the Philippines.

"We strongly condemn and firmly oppose such malicious rhetoric and actions. We urge the relevant individuals in the Philippines to stop political manipulation and not to drag Philippine domestic politics into China-Philippines relations," Chinese Embassy spokesperson Ji Lingpeng said in a statement.

"Attempts to achieve personal political gains by smearing and discrediting China and harming China's interests and image are doomed to fail, and will ultimately undermine the interests of the Philippines and its people," he added.

While Ji did not mention any personality, he made the statement following the claims of former Senator Antonio Trillanes IV that Vice President Sara Duterte and her husband, Attorney Manases Carpio's companies received around P400 million from the Chinese government and firms from 2019 to 2024.

Trillanes said based on their research that bank accounts linked to Cale88, a company owned by Carpio, received a total of P319 million from China from 2021 to 2024.

He said Duterte’s Tapang at Malasakit Foundation received a total of P150 million in donations from the Chinese government in 2019 for the construction of 13 classroom buildings. (TPM/SunStar Philippines)