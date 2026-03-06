Chinese embassy dismisses NSC report on espionage in PH

THE Chinese Embassy in Manila has rejected the National Security Commission’s (NSC) report on the uncovering of a serious national security matter involving “espionage and foreign-directed malign activities” allegedly linked to China.

In a statement, Chinese Embassy Ji Lingpeng maintained that China follows the principle of non-interference in other countries’ internal affairs.

“We firmly oppose and strongly deplore irresponsible remarks made by certain Philippine agencies peddling so-called Chinese spy narratives. Such accusations are malicious smears against China and yet another attempt to hype up the so-called China threat rhetoric,” he said.

“For some time, the Philippines has fabricated a series of so-called Chinese spy cases based on far-fetched allegations. This is a typical act of ill-intentioned association and politically motivated presumption of guilt in the absence of detailed information on the case and clear evidence. We firmly reject such practices,” he added.

Ji cited the recent arrest of a Mongolian national by Philippine authorities in Zambales over espionage linked to China.

The Chinese embassy denied hand in the arrested person’s activities.

“This fully demonstrates that rushing to judgment before the facts are fully ascertained is fundamentally flawed and runs counter to the basic principles of objectivity and fairness,” Ji said.

“Mutual respect is the foundation of China-Philippines relations. If certain individuals or agencies in the Philippines persist in hyping up anti-China sentiments and recklessly targeting anything related to China, it will only undermine the atmosphere of cooperation and ultimately backfire. We urge the relevant Philippine agencies to stop shadow-chasing and making groundless accusations and refrain from using so-called espionage claims as a pretext to disrupt normal people-to-people exchanges between the two countries and undermine the bilateral relations,” he added.

On Wednesday, March 4, 2026, the NSC said it arrested Filipinos who confessed their complicity in espionage activities by China in the Philippines.

The agency described it as a “serious national security matter” and assured that the operations of these individuals acting on behalf of Chinese Intelligence have been addressed and terminated.

NSC spokesperson Cornelio Valencia said among the information relayed to Chinese intelligence units by the arrested Filipinos involves the Philippines’ resupply missions in the West Philippine Sea. (TPM/SunStar Philippines)