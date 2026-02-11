Chinese embassy slams Senate resolution as ‘political stunt’

THE Chinese Embassy in Manila has “firmly rejected and strongly condemned” a resolution adopted by the Senate urging the Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) to take necessary diplomatic measures to uphold the country’s dignity and ensure that relations with other states adhere to international law.

In a statement, Chinese Embassy spokesperson Ji Lingpeng described the Senate’s move as an “anti-China resolution” and dismissed it as “nothing but a political stunt.”

“Some Philippine legislators repeatedly resort to threats and intimidation against Chinese diplomats. They claim they represent public opinion but actually twist facts and mislead the public. The said Senate resolution is nothing but a political stunt,” said Ji.

The resolution also condemned recent public statements by the Chinese Embassy criticizing Philippine government officials who have been vocal in defending the country’s position on issues in the West Philippine Sea.

Ji also took issue with what he described as lawmakers’ support for a Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) spokesperson who allegedly “maliciously smeared and attacked the leader of another country.”

“What’s truly outrageous and hard to understand is that they would go so far as to condone and support a Philippine Coast Guard spokesperson maliciously smearing and attacking the leader of another country,” Ji said.

“Put it this way: if a foreign official spokesperson were to insult or attack the Philippine head of state, national heroes, or religious leaders, would they stay silent and pretend nothing happened?” he added.

Ji further criticized the senators behind the resolution, saying they “know little about how diplomacy works” yet “dare to undermine the efforts to improve China–Philippines relations by stirring up hatred and confrontation.”

He said the resolution serves lawmakers’ own political interest and warned that “the price of their hypocrisy, ignorance, and recklessness, is paid by the ordinary people.”

Despite the sharp rebuke, Ji outlined what he described as two approaches in dealing with such developments.

“One is to say a firm, loud, and clear ‘no’, without hesitation, to condemn it and reject it outright,” he said.

“The other is to keep advancing China–Philippines cooperation and exchanges, strengthen understanding and mutual trust, and make those who create the noise irrelevant and unwelcome. We choose both,” he added.

Ji maintained that the resolution would not affect Beijing’s stance or operations in the Philippines.

“No matter how many anti-China resolutions these people introduce, whether it’s 10 or even 100, it will not in the slightest weaken the Chinese embassy’s resolve to fight the malicious moves against China to the very end. Not a chance,” he said.

In response, Senate President Vicente Sotto III called the Chinese embassy for its attempt to silence the institution.

“He is claiming that we are intimidating Chinese diplomats, yet he continues to speak disrespectfully against us and calls the Senate resolution a mere political stunt,” Sotto said.

“I can say the same thing to him, that he knows little about how diplomacy works. Respect begets respect,” he added.

Senator Francis “Kiko” Pangilinan, who authored the resolution that was adopted by the Senate on Monday, February 9, said China’s response violated the Vienna Convention, emphasizing perceptions about China as a bully.

“We rest our case and reiterate our call for the DFA to take the necessary diplomatic measures to uphold the dignity of the Republic of the Philippines and to ensure that relations with other states are conducted in accordance with international law and established principles of state relations,” Pangilinan said.

Pangilinan came up with the resolution in light of a heated war of words between PCG spokesperson Commodore Jay Tarriela and several officials of the Chinese Embassy in Manila.

This was triggered by the filing of diplomatic protest by the Chinese embassy before the Malacañang and the DFA against Tarriela in mid-January for his apparent use of distorted caricature of Chinese President Xi Jinping in his public engagements and social media postings. (TPM/SunStar Philippines)