Chinese-flagged research vessel monitored off Catanduanes

THE Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) has monitored the unauthorized presence of a Chinese-flagged research vessel in the vicinity northeast of Viga, Catanduanes.

In a statement, the AFP said the vessel, “Shen Kuo,” was first sighted on April 25, 2024 at 60.9 nautical miles east off Rapu-Rapu Island, Albay.

As of April 27, based on the latest reports from Tactical Operations Wing, Southern Luzon (Towsol) who conducted maritime patrol (Marpat), the vessel was observed lying in the area and had no personnel on the main deck.

“Several attempts to contact the vessel through regular radio channels were unsuccessful, indicating a lack of responsiveness or willingness to engage,” the AFP said.

“The AFP remains vigilant, monitoring any unauthorized research vessel in our maritime domain. We have already tasked nearby vessels for enhanced surveillance and reporting,” it added.

It said they are coordinating with relevant agencies to address the unauthorized presence and investigate any illegal activities within the country’s exclusive economic zone, ensuring the security and protection of the Philippine waters.

In an interview, Philippine Coast Guard spokesperson for the West Philippine Sea Commodore Jay Tarriela said that based on automatic identification system, the vessel departed from Shenzhen Port on April 13 and was monitored as it was passing through Itbayat and Basco in Batanes on April 22, before “loitering” in the vicinity waters off Catanduanes. (TPM/SunStar Philippines)