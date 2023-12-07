Chinese-flagged vessel hits Filipino boat; 5 fishermen rescued

THE Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) rescued five Filipino fishermen whose boat was allegedly hit by a Chinese-flagged bulk carrier vessel in the waters off Paluan, Occidental Mindoro, the agency said Thursday, December 7, 2023.

In a statement, PCG said the rescue operations were conducted around 4 p.m. Wednesday, December 5.

According to the fishermen, their boat, FBCA Ruel J, was anchored along Paluan waters when they were hit by M/V Tai Hang 8.

They said they were left adrift as the foreign vessel continued its voyage.

Their boat was towed near Pandan Island in Sablayan, Occidental Mindoro.

“Upon arrival at the Port of Sablayan, the PCG ensured the fishermen were all in good physical condition and provided them with essential supplies,” the PCG said.

The PCG urged FBCA Ruel J's captain and owner to file a marine protest and assured them that they will report the incident to M/V Tai Hang 8's flag state and Port State Control office in adherence to maritime incident procedures and investigate the incident further. (TPM/SunStar Philippines)