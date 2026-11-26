THE Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) confirmed on Wednesday, November 25, 2026, that it monitored a Chinese H-6 strategic bomber flying near Luzon, although it said the aircraft's presence was not a cause for concern.

In a press conference, AFP spokesperson for the West Philippine Sea Rear Admiral Roy Vincent Trinidad said the Chinese aircraft was monitored around 170 nautical miles from Metro Manila, describing its presence as a demonstration of China's growing military reach.

“It only shows that the (People's Liberation Army) is now flexing its muscles. Dati-rati ang mga patrols niya were closer to the mainland of China. Today, mas umaabot sa atin (When before, their patrols were closer to mainland China, today they're getting closer to us),” he said.

“That bomber was 170 nautical miles from Metro Manila. The closest it got to our shorelines was, I think, 45 nautical miles,” Trinidad added.

Trinidad, however, said there was no reason for the public to be alarmed, noting that there was no indication that the aircraft was rehearsing a missile attack.

“It was a normal patrol conducted by the H-6 bomber. It has been conducted in the past over flights by bombers of the PLA Air Force over Scarborough Shoal, Bajo de Masinloc… There is no indicator that there was such a rehearsal for a missile strike,” he said.

In an interview with reporters on Thursday, November 26, Defense Secretary Gilbert Teodoro echoed Trinidad's assessment, saying there was no cause for alarm over the aircraft's monitored flight, which he also described as normal. (TPM/SunStar Philippines)