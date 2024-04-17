Chinese man arrested over possession of high-powered firearms

POLICE arrested a Chinese national who yielded high-powered firearms and ammunition during an operation in a posh subdivision in Taguig City, the National Capital Region Police Office (NCRPO) said on Wednesday, April 17, 2024.

In a statement, NCRPO Director Major General Jose Melencio Nartatez said Haiqiang Su, 24, was arrested during the implementation of a search warrant in Barangay Bambang, Taguig City.

The operation led to the confiscation of caliber 5.56 rifle Daniel Defense Black Creek GA USA M4 Carbine Cal. Multi, two pieces of magazine assembly for caliber 5.56mm, 36 pieces of ammunition for caliber 5.5mm, six pieces of ammunition for caliber 9mm, one unit of M16 airsoft rifle, one unit of Honor Fantastic Airsoft pistol, one unit of Walther Airsoft pistol, one unit of WE Airsoft pistol, one Gamo tactical scope, and two hand grenades.

The seized firearms were concealed in different parts of the house, including in a hidden wall.

Also confiscated from the suspect were two tactical vests, a tactical helmet with markings "China," three pieces of pistol holster, three pieces of different IDs, and a Chinese flag.

Charges for violation of Republic Act 10591, or the Comprehensive Firearms and Ammunition Regulation Act, will be filed against Su who even tried to resist arrest.