Chinese man arrested over possession of high-powered firearms

POLICE arrested a Chinese national who yielded high-powered firearms and ammunition during an operation in a posh subdivision in Taguig City, the National Capital Region Police Office (NCRPO) said on Wednesday, April 17, 2024.
In a statement, NCRPO Director Major General Jose Melencio Nartatez said Haiqiang Su, 24, was arrested during the implementation of a search warrant in Barangay Bambang, Taguig City.
The operation led to the confiscation of caliber 5.56 rifle Daniel Defense Black Creek GA USA M4 Carbine Cal. Multi, two pieces of magazine assembly for caliber 5.56mm, 36 pieces of ammunition for caliber 5.5mm, six pieces of ammunition for caliber 9mm, one unit of M16 airsoft rifle, one unit of Honor Fantastic Airsoft pistol, one unit of Walther Airsoft pistol, one unit of WE Airsoft pistol, one Gamo tactical scope, and two hand grenades.
The seized firearms were concealed in different parts of the house, including in a hidden wall.
Also confiscated from the suspect were two tactical vests, a tactical helmet with markings "China," three pieces of pistol holster, three pieces of different IDs, and a Chinese flag.
Charges for violation of Republic Act 10591, or the Comprehensive Firearms and Ammunition Regulation Act, will be filed against Su who even tried to resist arrest.
Police also seized a multi-million peso worth McLaren GTR Sports Car, which was subjected to investigation and verification in view of illegal transfer of plates and use of improvised plates.
“Nakakuha tayo ng luxury cars, meron ‘yung electric car at mayroon ‘yung McLaren (We’ve seized luxury cars, including an electric car and a McLaren). It is worth about P15-30 million. Napakamahal. Saan sila kukuha ng ganon (It’s too expensive. Where did they get the money)? We are questioning these dahil walang document silang naipakita (because they failed to present a document). We will be coordinating with the Bureau of Customs and to concerned agency,” said Nartatez.
Nartatez said the NCRPO will continue to invigorate operations and coordination to confiscate more illegally possessed firearms that could be used for criminal activities.
He said another Chinese national Zhuang Guangdong was charged after brazenly offering P3 million in exchange for the release of Su.
"This incident serves as a powerful testament to the steadfast dedication of our officers in upholding the rule of law and serving the public with honor and integrity. These are the kind of policemen that we need, to show our people that we can be trusted and that the NCRPO policemen are respectable and professional,” said Nartatez. (TPM/SunStar Philippines)