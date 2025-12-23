Chinese murder suspect nabbed in Taytay deported to China

CHINESE kidnapping and murder suspect Shi Chunfang, who was arrested in Rizal last week, has been deported to China.

Shi, who had been on the run for more than two years and was earlier found to be heading a shabu laboratory in Rizal, was apprehended in a residential area in Taytay last December 14, 2025.

He is suspected of multiple serious criminal offenses, including kidnappings and murders targeting Chinese nationals, and has a standing warrant issued by the Public Security Bureau of Jinjiang City in 2024.

In a statement dated December 22, the Chinese Embassy in Manila said Chinese and Filipino authorities escorted the suspect on Monday and repatriated him to China.

“Following sustained efforts by both sides, his hiding place in the Philippines was recently identified. After careful planning, law enforcement officers successfully carried out a coordinated operation that led to his arrest,” it said.

“This operation underscores the Chinese government’s firm resolve to combat organized crime and deliver justice for victims."

Meanwhile, it hailed Shi’s successful arrest as a milestone in the China–Philippines’ joint effort to combat transnational crime.

“China will continue to work closely with the Philippines to strengthen law enforcement cooperation and intensify efforts against crimes such as online gambling, kidnapping and extortion, and human trafficking, in order to effectively safeguard the lives and property of Chinese citizens and facilitate the normal people-to-people exchanges between the two countries,” it said. (PNA)