Chinese nabbed for selling P6.2M 'substandard' plywood

Operatives of the Criminal Investigation and Detection Group (CIDG) arrested a Chinese national for allegedly distributing alleged substandard plywood worth P6.2 million.

The Chinese national, identified as Tian, was arrested by personnel of the CIDG Regional Field Unit 3 CIDG Pampanga Provincial Field Unit and the San Simon Municipal Police Station on December 8 at the Global Aseana Park 1, Barangay Dela Paz, in San Simon, Pampanga.

The operation was conducted by virtue of a search warrant for violation of Article 18 (a) of Republic Act 7394 (Consumer Act of the Philippines) at the Asiaway Resources Trading, Inc.

The CIDG said in its report that the suspect was “caught while in possession and control, and distributing and trading” 7,024 pieces of alleged substandard Crocodile Phenolic Plywood valued at P6,231,200.

Authorities added that the plywood did not have the required clearance from the Department of Trade and Industry–Bureau of Philippine Standards.

The CIDG also confiscated one improvised shotgun or "sumpak" and four slugs of 12-gauge shotgun.