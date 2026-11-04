Chinese national, 2 Malaysians nabbed as alleged scam masterminds in Pasay

AUTHORITIES have arrested a Chinese national and two Malaysians allegedly operating an international scam hub in Pasay City that victimized foreigners.

The operation, led by the Criminal Investigation and Detection Group (CIDG), stemmed from information provided by international law enforcement counterparts, particularly from Malaysia, Indonesia and Vietnam.

Three Indonesian nationals who managed to escape from the facility also sought police assistance, prompting authorities to investigate the operation.

Over 150 foreign nationals were rescued during the operation.

CIDG-National Capital Region director Colonel John Guiagui said the facility operated a four-stage parcel scam targeting victims in other countries, particularly Vietnam and Indonesia.

The scheme begins with scammers contacting their targets while pretending to be employees of a courier company, informing them that a parcel is supposedly being delivered to them.

A second caller, posing as a police officer, would then claim that the parcel contained illegal drugs or other contraband and threaten the victims with an investigation that could result in the freezing or confiscation of their assets.

Another caller would subsequently pose as a police officer offering assistance, convincing victims that transferring their money to a designated bank account would prevent their assets from being frozen.

Authorities recovered police uniforms, caps and patches, as well as rooms designed to resemble police headquarters, which were allegedly used to make the scam appear legitimate.

"Someone would supposedly deliver a parcel to you, but nothing would actually arrive. Then, someone would suddenly call, posing as a police officer and wearing these uniforms here. The caller would say, 'The parcel that was supposed to be delivered to you... we intercepted it and found drugs inside. You are now part of the investigation. All your properties and money could be confiscated, frozen or forfeited in favor of the government,'" Guiagui narrated in Tagalog.

"Along the way, they would ask, 'Can we see your bank statement?' Once they see that they can scam you out of your money, they would give you an account number. They would tell you that it is important to prevent the government or any investigating agency from freezing your money. Once you deposit it, that's it. Thank you, and your money is gone," he added.

Guiagui said they were closely coordinating with their counterparts in Indonesia and Vietnam to hold those behind the illegal operation accountable.

Interior and Local Government Secretary Jonvic Remulla and Philippine National Police (PNP) chief General Jose Melencio Nartatez Jr. oversaw the operation./ TPM