Chinese national arrested; hacking devices seized

THE Criminal Investigation and Detection Group (CIDG) arrested a Chinese national who yielded some hacking equipment during a police operation in Makati City on Wednesday, May 29, 2024.
In a report, the CIDG-National Capital Region (NCR) said Yuhang Liu was arrested along Finlandia St. corner Codornico St. in Barangay San Isidro, Makati City for violation of the Comprehensive Firearms and Ammunition Code.
The operation stemmed from a report of a complainant whom the suspect allegedly threatened using his firearm.
The CIDG said the suspect coerced the complainant to deliver unidentified communication hacking devices to his residence and move to different vital installations and public places to hack or access mobile phones' IMEIs and other electronic devices.
“Yung complaint niya na tinutukan ng isang foreign national kaya nagkaroon pa ng follow-up and nakarating doon sa condo ng foreign national kung saan nakita pa ng mga gadgets and mga advanced technology na nakuha sa certain place nung foreign national,” CIDG-NCR spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Imelda Reyes said in a press conference.
(The complainant said that he was targeted by a foreign national, so there was a follow-up and he arrived at the condo of the foreign national where he found gadgets and advanced technologies.)
Photo by Third Anne Peralta-Malonzo“Hanggang ngayon, we are waiting for the report ng experts na makaidentify kung anong gadgets ang meron possession yung foreign national. Magtataka tayo kung bakit nasa possession niya yung ganitong mga klaseng gadgets, so it’s very alarming sa part ng pulis na why is it may mga ganito siyang gadgets,” she added.
(Until now, we are waiting for the report of the experts who can identify what gadgets the foreign national is in possession of. We will wonder why he has these kinds of gadgets in his possession, so it's very alarming on the part of the police.)
Seized from the suspect’s vehicle were several firearms including ammunition, antenna system multi-band directional, battery units, solar inverter, radio receiver/transmitter, Huawei router, Apple Tablet, mobile phones, and a bundle of cash.
Recovered from the suspect’s residence were an inverter unit, aerial drone, and other computer paraphernalia.
The suspect said he is working for a Philippine Offshore Gaming Operator.
He will be facing charges for violation of Republic Act 10591, or the Comprehensive Firearms and Ammunition Regulation Act, and Republic Act 8484 or the Access Device Act. (TPM/SunStar Philippines)