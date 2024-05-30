Chinese national arrested; hacking devices seized

Photo by Third Anne Peralta-Malonzo“Hanggang ngayon, we are waiting for the report ng experts na makaidentify kung anong gadgets ang meron possession yung foreign national. Magtataka tayo kung bakit nasa possession niya yung ganitong mga klaseng gadgets, so it’s very alarming sa part ng pulis na why is it may mga ganito siyang gadgets,” she added.

(Until now, we are waiting for the report of the experts who can identify what gadgets the foreign national is in possession of. We will wonder why he has these kinds of gadgets in his possession, so it's very alarming on the part of the police.)

Seized from the suspect’s vehicle were several firearms including ammunition, antenna system multi-band directional, battery units, solar inverter, radio receiver/transmitter, Huawei router, Apple Tablet, mobile phones, and a bundle of cash.

Recovered from the suspect’s residence were an inverter unit, aerial drone, and other computer paraphernalia.

The suspect said he is working for a Philippine Offshore Gaming Operator.

He will be facing charges for violation of Republic Act 10591, or the Comprehensive Firearms and Ammunition Regulation Act, and Republic Act 8484 or the Access Device Act. (TPM/SunStar Philippines)