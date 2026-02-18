Chinese national arrested over killing, dismemberment of male victim

POLICE arrested one of the alleged suspects in the killing and dismemberment of a male victim whose body parts were placed in a blue drum and dumped in Binondo, Manila.

In a press briefing, Pasay City Police Office chief Colonel Joselito de Sesto said investigators were able to obtain security footage from a condominium where the suspect, a Chinese national, was seen taking out the blue drum with the help of a security guard.

He said the suspect rented a van to dispose of the drum containing the victim’s dismembered body.

“Kagabi pumunta kami doon, talagang nandoon pa ‘yung bloodstains. ‘Yung unan, andaming dugo, tapos meron pang mga parang bahagi ng katawan at saka ‘yung mop, meron dugo. Talagang nilinis pero meron pa ring mga dugo doon sa master’s bedroom,” De Sesto said.

(We went there last night, and the bloodstains were definitely still there. There was so much blood on the pillow, and there were even what looked like body parts, and the mop had blood on it. They really tried to clean it, but there was still blood there in the master's bedroom.)

He said the security guard and the van driver were not aware of the body inside the drum.

“Ang sabi nung security guard, ang sabi daw sa kanya, pang-softdrinks daw ang laman nung drum,” he said.

(The security guard said he was told that the drum contained soft drinks.)

De Sesto said the van driver personally went to the police station to submit his affidavit upon learning about the incident on television.

He said another suspect, also a Chinese national, is still at large.

Police are still investigating the identity of the victim. (TPM/SunStar Philippines)