Chinese Navy ships monitored amid ongoing Balikatan off Palawan

“I cannot speak for them but we are monitoring them, tayo nagmo-monitor din sa kanila (we are also monitoring them) and we report… we record then we report whatever our ships are monitoring in the area,” said Coloma.

“Based sa information ng mga barko natin, even yesterday wala namang nabangit sir na communication challenges… As per report kahapon, wala namang anything na untoward na nangyari except for their presence there,” he added.

(Based on the information we received from our ships, even yesterday no communication challenges were mentioned sir... As per yesterday's report, nothing untoward happened except for their presence there.)

On Saturday, a Plan vessel with bow number 793 was also spotted in the area while Balikatan activities were ongoing.

Coloma said it was no longer monitored the day after.

He said the Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) and its Balikatan partners were not bothered by the presence of Chinese Navy vessels.

“As long we continue to monitor and report them, we have the confidence na we are in control of the situation sa area and besides tuloy-tuloy pa rin naman ang exercises, tuloy-tuloy pa rin ang mga training events na ginagawa nila,” said Coloma.

Taking part in the MME, which includes a search and rescue training with photo exercise, were the Philippine Navy's offshore patrol vessel BRP Ramon Alcaraz (PS-16) and landing dock BRP Davao Del Sur (LD-602); USS Navy's landing ship dock USS Harpers Ferry (LSD-49); and French Navy's Floreal-class frigate FS Vendémiaire (FFH-734).

The activities, which are part of the 39th Balikatan exercises between Filipino troops and military personnel of the United States, started on April 25 and will end on April 29.

Dubbed as the largest Balikatan so far, also participating were Australian Defense Force and the French Navy. (TPM/SunStar Philippines)