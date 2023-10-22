Chinese vessel bumps with PH resupply boat

A CHINESE Coast Guard (CCG) vessel collided on Sunday, October 22, 2023, with a boat contracted by the Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) for the conduct of a routine rotation and resupply (RORE) mission to BRP Sierra Madre in Ayungin Shoal.

In a statement, the National Task Force for the West Philippine Sea (NTF-WPS) said around 6:04 a.m., CCG vessel 5203 staged “dangerous blocking maneuvers” against Philippine boat Unaiza May 2 (UM2) approximately 13.5 nautical miles east northeast of BRP Sierra Madre, causing a collision.

“The provocative, irresponsible, and illegal action of CCGV 5203 imperiled the safety of the crew of UM2,” it said.

The NTF-WPS said during the same RORE mission, Philippine Coast Guard vessel MRRV 4409’s port side was bumped by Chinese Maritime Militia vessel 00003 while it was lying approximately 6.4 nautical miles Northeast of Ayungin Shoal.

It said the Unaiza May 1 was able to reach the BRP Sierra Madre, successfully bringing the necessary supply to troops and personnel stationed there.

“The National Task Force for the West Philippine Sea (NTF-WPS) condemns in the strongest degree the latest dangerous, irresponsible, and illegal actions of the CCG and the Chinese Maritime Militia done this morning, in violation of Philippine sovereignty, sovereign rights and jurisdiction and in utter blatant disregard of the United Nations Charter, the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (Unclos), Convention on the International Regulations for Preventing Collisions at Sea (Colregs) and relevant international maritime conventions, and the 2016 Arbitral Award,” the NTF-WPS said.

The Philippines has repeatedly urged China to stop dangerous and offensive actions against Philippine vessels especially those conducting RORE to BRP Sierra Madre which was deliberately grounded in Ayungin Shoal in 1999 to signify the country’s sovereignty and territorial rights in the area which is being claimed by China.

The discussion on the disputed territory has heated up again after the CCG bombarded the Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) ships with water while on a regular resupply mission for troops stationed in BRP Sierra Madre.

It was followed by a shadowing incident and an attempt to cut off a Philippine Navy vessel taking part in a RORE mission to the Rizal Reef Station.

The Philippine government sent another note verbale to China in relation to the incident.

The CCG maintained that they did what they had to do as the Philippine vessel was “illegally” bringing construction materials into Ayungin Shoal, which is a violation of international laws.

China refused to accept and recognize the Permanent Court of Arbitration ruling in favor of the Philippines’ traditional and legitimate fishing rights in the West Philippine Sea.

Ayungin Shoal sits 194 kilometers off the province of Palawan, within the country’s exclusive economic zone. <b>(SunStar Philippines)</b>