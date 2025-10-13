Chinese vessel harasses 3 BFAR ships off Pagasa Island

A CHINA Coast Guard (CCG) vessel water-cannoned two Philippine ships in the territorial waters off Pag-asa Island on Sunday morning, October 12, 2025.

In a press conference Monday, October 13, 2025, PCG spokesperson for the West Philippine Sea (WPS) Commodore Jay Tarriela said CCG 21559 directly hit BRP Datu Pagbuaya after bombarding it, as well as BRP Datu Bankaw and BRP Datu Sanday, with water cannons.

All three vessels belonged to the Bureau of Fisheries and Aquatic Resources (BFAR) and were carrying out the “Kadiwa ng Bagong Bayaning Mangingisda” (KBBM) program to ensure the safety and security of Filipino fishermen in the country’s territorial waters.

Tarriela said only BRP Datu Pagbuaya sustained significant damage from the Chinese vessel’s ramming and water-cannoning.

“Despite these bullying tactics and aggressive actions, the PCG and BFAR remain resolute. We will not be intimidated or driven away, as our presence in the Kalayaan Island Group is crucial for protecting the rights and livelihoods of Filipino fishermen,” he said.

In a statement, US Ambassador to the Philippines MaryKay Carlson commended the “tremendous valor and skill” displayed by Filipino personnel in the face of China’s harassment.

“The United States condemns China’s aggressive actions in defiance of international law and supports the Philippines in pursuit of a #FreeandOpenIndoPacific,” she said. (TPM/SunStar Philippines)