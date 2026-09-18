Chinese vessel rams PH ship anew in WPS

A CHINESE vessel rammed a Philippine ship deployed to deliver fuel subsidy to local fishermen at Bajo de Masinloc or the Scarborough Shoal in the West Philippine Sea (WPS).

In a statement, Philippine Coast Guard spokesperson for WPS Rear Admiral Jay Tarriela said that around 11:04 a.m. on September 18, China Coast Guard 21585 rammed BRP Datu Magat of the Bureau of Fisheries and Aquatic Resources (BFAR) while it was carrying out its maritime patrol and fuel subsidy mission.

“Let us be clear about what this vessel was doing: it was bringing fuel to Filipino fishermen so they can keep fishing in our own waters and keep food on Filipino tables. The China Coast Guard deliberately rammed a civilian government vessel on a humanitarian and livelihood mission, endangering the lives of its Filipino crew,” Tarriela said.

He said minutes before the China vessel struck the Philippine ship, the foreign vessel cut across the stern of the BFAR ship at a distance of only about 10 meters.

Tarriela said that after the crash, the Chinese vessel conducted another dangerous maneuver, passing dead astern at a distance of only about five meters.

“The extent of the damage on the starboard side has been confirmed: main railings bent, broken, and detached; metal stanchions and support structures deformed; and deck fixtures and equipment displaced, with debris scattered across the deck,” said Tarriela.

PCG Commandant Admiral Ronnie Gil Gavan immediately directed PCG surface and air assets to proceed to the location of the BFAR vessel to provide assistance and ensure the safety of its crew.

Tarriela slammed Chinese authorities for violating international laws anew, particularly the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea, among others.

“No amount of ramming or dangerous maneuvering will change the fact that these waters belong to the Filipino people,” he said.

“The PCG will continue to support BFAR's missions in the West Philippine Sea, in accordance with the guidance of the President to ensure that our fishermen can safely exercise their rights in our own exclusive economic zone,” he added. (TPM/SunStar Philippines)