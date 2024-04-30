Chinese vessels fire water cannons at PH ships anew

CHINESE vessels again bombarded with water cannons two Philippine ships while conducting a maritime patrol in the waters near Bajo De Masinloc (BDM) in the West Philippine Sea (WPS).

In a statement on Tuesday, April 30, 2024, Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) spokesperson for the West Philippine Sea Commodore Jay Tarriela said that during the mission, which aims to distribute fuel and food supplies to Filipino fishermen in BDM on Monday, April 29, 2024, the Philippine vessels from the Bureau of Fisheries and Aquatic Resources (BFAR) and the PCG encountered dangerous maneuvers and obstruction from four China Coast Guard (CCG) vessels and six Chinese Maritime Militia vessels.

He said a CCG vessel utilized its water cannon against a BFAR vessel at about 12 nautical miles from BDM, while two other Chinese ships employed their jet stream water cannons, targeting the PCG vessel from both sides at around 1,000 yards east-southeast of BDM.

The BFAR vessel was hit in the starboard astern, while the PCG ship sustained a damaged canopy and railing.

“This damage serves as evidence of the forceful water pressure used by the China Coast Guard in their harassment of the Philippine vessels,” said Tarriela.

He also noted that the Chinese Coast Guard has once again installed a 380-meter floating barrier that covers the entire entrance of BDM, effectively restricting access to the area.

“Despite the harassment and provocative actions of the Chinese Coast Guard, both the PCG and BFAR vessels stood their ground and continued their maritime patrol. They were not deterred and will persist in carrying out their legitimate operations to support Filipino fishermen and ensure their safety,” he added.

Earlier, President Ferdinand directed the PCG and the BFAR to maintain a “rational deployment” in the West Philippine Sea, as he maintained the country’s sovereignty in the area amid the continued presence of Chinese authorities in the disputed waters. (TPM/SunStar Philippines)