Chiz Escudero gives side on Lubiano campaign donation

THE camp of Senator Francis Escudero formally submitted to the Commission on Elections (Comelec) on Tuesday, October 14, 2025, his explanation regarding the potentially prohibited campaign contributions of Lawrence Lubiano, president of Centerways Construction and Development Inc., during the May 2022 polls.

In an interview, Comelec Chairman George Garcia said the lawyer of Escudero has submitted his explanation before the agency's Political Finance and Affairs Department (PFAD).

"Nag file na kanina umaga yung abogado niya. May dalang affidavit. Therefore, para sa amin, kumpleto na ang lahat ng ingredients para magkaroon ng disposition ang PFAD," said Garcia.

(His lawyer filed this morning and submitted an affidavit. Therefore, for us, all the necessary elements are now complete for the PFAD to make a disposition.)

"Kung ano sinasabi niya publicly, same din. Na talagang ito ay tinanggap niya sa paniniwala na personal capacity at private funds bilang kaibigan niya si Lubiano," he added.

(What he said publicly is the same that he accepted it believing it was in his personal capacity and from private funds, since he and Lubiano are friends.)

The poll chief said the PFAD will now scrutinize the submissions made by Lubiano and Escudero as sought by the Commission.

He said the decision will entirely be up to PFAD as it is part of its mandate as an office.

"Papabayaan natin ang opisina na yan magdecide kung ano man palagay nila sa kaso na ito. May binigay na depensa kaya ibabangga natin yan sa provision ng batas," said the official.

(Let s allow that office to decide whatever they believe is appropriate for this case. A defense has been presented, so we ll weigh it against the provisions of the law.)

"Sa amin, titimbangin natin yan. Aalamin natin kung sapat bang depensa o violation ng batas," Garcia added.

(For our part, we will evaluate it to determine whether it is a sufficient defense or a violation of the law.)

To recall, Escudero previously confirmed that Lubiano was his campaign contributor in the 2022 elections.

Subsequently, Lubiano admitted he donated P30 million to Escudero's senatorial campaign in the 2022 elections while his firm held several government contracts. (Anton Banal/SunStar Philippines)