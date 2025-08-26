Chiz: Service of subpoenas for flood control probe expected this week

MANILA – Senate President Francis “Chiz” Escudero on Tuesday confirmed that subpoenas for contractors and officials linked to alleged ghost and substandard flood control projects have been signed and are expected to be served within the week.

Escudero said he signed the documents last week upon the request of the Senate Blue Ribbon Committee, chaired by Senator Rodante Marcoleta, which is leading the inquiry into anomalous flood control projects flagged by President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. and Senator Panfilo Lacson.

“Lahat ng hiniling ng Blue Ribbon Committee sa pamumuno ni Sen. Marcoleta ay pinirmahan ko last week (All the requests of the Blue Ribbon Committee chaired by Senator Marcoleta were signed last week),” Escudero told reporters in an interview.

He said contractors and officials summoned are duty-bound to appear, noting that the Senate has the authority to compel attendance.

“Sundin ang kautusan ng Senado under pain of arrest – ang proseso ng Senado ay susundan at susunurin namin sinuman ang nababanggit dun (Obey the order of the Senate under pain of arrest – the Senate process will be enforced and followed by anyone named there),” he added.

He said the investigation is crucial given the magnitude of alleged corruption in the Department of Public Works and Highway’s flood control program, where accusations of ghost projects and substandard works have persisted despite trillions of pesos in spending since 2011.

“Kung hindi nga nila susundin ang subpoena ng Senado, ang susunod na doon ay arrest warrant na hindi ako mag-aatubiling pirmahan (If they do not comply with the Senate subpoena, the next step is an arrest warrant which I will not hesitate to sign),” Escudero warned.

The Blue Ribbon Committee is expected to resume hearings next week to determine accountability among contractors, DPWH officials, and politicians allegedly involved in anomalous projects. (PNA)