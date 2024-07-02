CHR now accepts complaints, requests online thru ‘Mismo’

FILIPINOS can now file human rights-related complaints and requests online through the Commission on Human Rights’ (CHR) Management Information System Monitoring Outlet also known as Mismo.

The online complaint and request portal started to operate on Monday, July 1, 2024.

To use the platform, complainants would have to provide necessary information for case assessment. Once submitted, the system automatically forwards the complaint to the appropriate CHR offices for review and action. Clients can also track the progress of their cases in the website.

Aside from this, CHR Mismo also provides other services such as technical assistance, interview requests, accreditation for civil society organizations (CSO), partnerships, clearance applications, and requests for data and statistics.

Unveiled on May 13, 2024, in celebration of CHR’s 37th founding anniversary, the launching of Mismo is part of the agency’s initiatives to digitalize its services, aiming to enhance promptness, accessibility, and efficiency in service delivery.

“With the launch of CHR Mismo, we are taking a significant step forward in modernizing and digitalization of our services. This platform is designed to streamline processes and make our services more accessible to everyone, particularly to the disadvantaged and marginalized,” CHR chairperson Richard Palpal-latoc said. (Jover Vencio, UP Tacloban intern)