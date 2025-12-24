Christmas 2025: CBCP head prays for unity

UNITY is what Catholic Bishops’ Conference of the Philippines (CBCP) president Archbishop Gilbert Garcera is praying for as the country celebrates Christmas Day Thursday, December 25, 2025.

In his video message, Garcera called for unity among Filipinos amid the numerous issues that have hit the country in recent months and caused divisiveness.

"If we look at the past few months, we have become divided as a country. We have become divided," said Garcera.

"This Christmas celebration, let us have unity and be one with God. Let us give thanks to God. This is my Christmas message: our unity," he added.

The Lipa prelate said such a prayer is not impossible, as God is not at a distant from His people.

"The heart of Christmas is: God no longer remains distant. He has come to unite us and restore our beautiful relationship with God," said Garcera.

He also expressed hopes that it will be a better year for the country come 2026.

"Hopefully, next year, I wish you a Happy New Year. Let's be happy in the coming year," said Garcera.

On Thursday, Filipinos are set to celebrate Christmas Day, which is the birthday of Jesus Christ. (Anton Banal/SunStar Philippines)