Christmas celebration generally peaceful; public safety ops continue

MANILA – The celebration of Christmas has so far been generally peaceful nationwide, the Philippine National Police (PNP) said on Thursday.

In a statement, the PNP reported the peaceful and orderly celebration of the Christmas Eve Mass on Dec. 24, following the successful security coverage of the nine traditional dawn masses or Simbang Gabi held nationwide from Dec. 16 to 24.

PNP acting chief Lt. Gen. Jose Melencio Nartatez Jr. said police personnel were deployed in churches, transport hubs and key convergence areas to ensure the safety of churchgoers and the general public throughout the Christmas season.

“Masaya at payapa nating ipinagdiwang ang Bisperas ng Pasko. Wala tayong naitalang incident kaugnay ng mga misa, at ito ay bunga ng sama-samang disiplina ng mamamayan at maagap na presensya ng ating kapulisan (We celebrated Christmas Eve happily and peacefully. We did not record any incidents related to the masses, and this is a result of the collective discipline of the people and the prompt presence of our police force),” Nartatez said.

“Christmas reminds us of the values that matter most—compassion, humility, and service to others. These are the same values that guide the PNP as a community-oriented, family-based, and God-centered organization, working closely with the people we serve,” he stressed.

He added that the orderly conduct of the nine dawn masses reflected the public’s cooperation and the dedication of police personnel who remained on duty during the holidays.

“While many Filipinos spend this season with their loved ones, our police officers remain on duty across the country, doing their part to keep communities safe and peaceful. Their quiet sacrifices allow families to celebrate Christmas with confidence and peace of mind,” Nartatez said.

Nartatez also expressed his gratitude to church leaders, local government units, force multipliers, and volunteers who worked closely with the PNP to maintain peace and order.

The PNP assured the public that heightened police visibility and public safety operations will continue throughout the remaining holiday season, including Christmas Day and New Year celebrations.

The PNP reiterated its commitment to uphold public safety in line with Bagong PNP para sa Bagong Pilipinas: Serbisyong Mabilis, Tapat, at Nararamdaman, especially during significant national and religious occasions.

“As we mark this holy season, the PNP renews its commitment to serve with integrity, professionalism, and respect for human rights. May the spirit of Christmas strengthen our faith, bring families closer together, and inspire unity and peace in our communities,” said Nartatez. (PNA)