Church offers sanctuary to flood control whistleblowers

AMID ongoing investigations into alleged massive corruption in flood control projects, the Catholic Bishops’ Conference of the Philippines (CBCP) on Sunday, September 21, 2025, expressed readiness to provide sanctuary to would-be witnesses and whistleblowers.

Speaking during the “Trillion Peso March,” CBCP President Cardinal Pablo David said the Church is ready to protect those who want to tell all in the controversy, as long as they are truthful.

“If they need the protection of the Church, those who want to speak the truth — but only the truth — we will open our churches as sanctuary,” David said.

The Church official said this could even include those who may have been involved in the corruption-ridden schemes.

He said telling the truth would be a way for them to be reformed despite their previous wrongdoings.

“Many of our countrymen have fallen into the ravine of corruption. They can still repent,” David said.

The statement comes amid the ongoing investigation into the flood control mess by the Senate Blue Ribbon Committee and the Independent Commission on Infrastructure.

Some individuals facing investigation have sought protection, saying they fear for their lives if they reveal what they know.

No to death penalty

Meanwhile, the CBCP president renewed the Church’s opposition to the death penalty, even for corrupt individuals.

This came after fellow “Trillion Peso March” participant, celebrity Vice Ganda, called for the death penalty for those involved in corrupt practices.

“I understand the outrage and the demand for serious accountability. But the Church is opposed to capital punishment,” David said.

“The answer to corruption cannot be more death, but a deeper reform of justice — one that protects the poor and holds the powerful accountable,” he added.

The Kalookan prelate said the Philippine justice system heavily favors the rich.

In practice, he said, this means the poor would bear the brunt of capital punishment.

“In practice, it is almost always the poor who end up executed, while the wealthy escape. Those with money can buy the best legal defense, delay trials indefinitely, or manipulate the system. The defenseless and powerless have no such protection,” David said.

“History warns us: the law is often weaponized by those in power... the truly guilty walk away unpunished,” he added.

During the “Trillion Peso March,” Vice Ganda and other celebrities joined the nation in condemning alleged massive corruption in flood control and infrastructure projects.

In her speech, Vice Ganda said jailing corrupt individuals and politicians is no longer enough, saying they deserve the death penalty. (TPM/SunStar Philippines)