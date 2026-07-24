CICC on alert vs online threats, misinformation ahead of SONA

MANILA – The Cybercrime Investigation and Coordinating Center (CICC) on Friday announced its intensified monitoring of social media platforms ahead of President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.’s fifth State of the Nation Address (SONA) on July 27.

In a statement, CICC Undersecretary Renato Paraiso said the move seeks to prevent the spread of misinformation that might fuel public disorder during the event.

“The President’s SONA is one of the most important democratic exercises in our country. Every Filipino has the right to express opinions, but those discussions must be based on facts, not misinformation designed to deceive, divide, or incite,” Paraiso said.

In particular, he directed the CICC’s Threat Monitoring Center and Cybercrime Response Center to monitor for possible cyberattacks, coordinated disinformation campaigns and individuals who seek to exploit the politically charged atmosphere of the event.

“At the CICC, our job is not to police opinions but to help protect the integrity of our digital space so that public dialogue on the SONA remains informed, peaceful, and responsible. We encourage healthy democratic conversations while remaining vigilant against those who weaponize false information to advance their ulterior motives,” he said.

He also called on the public to report suspected disinformation or “fake news,” as well as potentially inflammatory content related to the SONA, through its hotline 1326. (PNA)