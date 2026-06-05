CICC warns vs. misinformation amid Senate power struggle

MANILA – The Cybercrime Investigation and Coordinating Center (CICC) on Thursday called on the public to be cautious of reports of rallies and be vigilant against misinformation, whether sharing or consuming it, amidst the ongoing political turmoil in the Senate.

In a statement, CICC Undersecretary Renato “Aboy” Paraiso said their online monitoring has detected discussions and activities across different platforms indicating that certain groups may be organizing rallies and other public assemblies.

“In light of these developments, the agency encourages Filipinos to be vigilant when consuming and sharing information related to political and religious activities, particularly on social media and messaging platforms,” Paraiso said.

In addition, he warned the public against the spread of misinformation, disinformation and unverified content that could mislead the public and worsen political tensions.

“Cyberspace is not only a platform for expressing opinions but also a shared space where every Filipino has a responsibility to ensure that the information you consume and share is accurate and constructive,” Paraiso said.

He highlighted that the right to freedom of expression, peaceful assembly and political participation should be exercised responsibly in both online and physical gatherings.

“The agency further called on organizers, participants, and social media users to refrain from sharing content that encourages violence, promotes unlawful activities, or encourages actions that could threaten public safety and order,” he said.

Paraiso also called on the public to practice responsible online behavior to foster a “safe and constructive cyberspace while contributing to peace, stability, and national unity during this period of political transition.”

“We appeal to Filipino netizens to be discerning and responsible online. Let us not add fuel to confusion, division, or conflict by spreading unverified information or inflammatory content. Instead, let us promote respectful dialogue based on facts and digital responsibility,” he said.

Earlier on Thursday, Sen. Alan Peter Cayetano and other allied senators accused high-ranking political figures and senators from a rival Senate bloc of involvement in the alleged corruption involving flood control projects.

The flood control probe pushed through despite 12 members of the Senate declaring all committee seats vacant, and the Blue Ribbon committee hearing on the flood control controversy was moved to June 8 under its new chair, Sen. Erwin Tulfo. (PNA)